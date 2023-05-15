Breakthrough in the case of Stephanie Rotawhy the cousin ended up in handcuffs. From the investigations have emerged suspicious movements of the woman’s car who was found dead in her home. Her body was already in an advanced state of decomposition: for at least a month, family members and neighbors had had no news of the 62-year-old who lived in Mapello, in the province of Bergamo.

The 62-year-old woman was found lifeless in hers Mapello house, in the province of Bergamo, on April 21st. Excluding the death due to illness, the investigators understood that the woman did not die of natural causes.

She was unmarried, an only child, and had long since lost her parents. She lived alone and everyone thought she was in a beach house looking after elderly people, which she did on a regular basis. She of the family she often felt a second cousin: from last summer to the day of his death he called her every day and they were neighbors.

Ivan Perico he is Stefania Rota’s 31-year-old cousin: they lived close together and often went hiking in the mountains. It was he who told friends concerned about the 62-year-old woman’s fugitive that she had gone to the beach to work as a caregiver.

The lack of his car would have given rise to the veracity of this lead. Then, however, his body was found lifeless almost two months after his death. Thanks to the reconstructions of the Carabinieri, it was discovered who the woman is died on February 11 last year.

Stefania Rota, the second cousin in handcuffs for his death

The investigations led to the second cousin following the discovery of the woman’s Ford Fiesta and the strange movements detected with the satellite anti-theft system it was equipped with.

The car, in fact, had also been moved after his death. Since February 11, the 62-year-old’s phone had been turned off, but that of her cousin traveled the same stretch as the car. He moved it to prove that the cousin was alive and was in the area. Furthermore, the autopsy revealed several fractures to her skull.