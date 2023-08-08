The Swiss are proud of their cheese, and the cheese they eat is mostly local varieties such as Gruyère, Emmental, and other hard cheeses. The Swiss also consume a lot of cheese: more than 22 kilos per person per year.

“Cheese is part of our identity,” said Daniel Koller, director of Swissmilk, Switzerland’s dairy association. That is why one of Koller’s colleagues created a controversy last month when he told a newspaper that Switzerland was poised to import more cheese than it exports this year, calling it “absurd from an economic point of view, social and ecological.

In fact, the trade balance for Swiss cheese has been declining for decades, especially since the market was liberalized in 2007, allowing the country to trade with the European Union without tariffs or quotas.

Switzerland now exports about 40 percent of the cheese it produces. But in the first five months of this year, Switzerland imported more cheese by weight than it sold abroad, customs data shows. In part, that’s because the Swiss have developed a taste for foreign cheeses; local varieties accounted for 64 percent of consumption last year, against 77 percent in 2007, Swissmilk reported.

The number of dairy farmers in Switzerland has more than halved in the last 25 years, Koller said. On top of that, farm operations in Switzerland are small: the average herd size is about 27 cows, he said.

Economists say there is no need to panic. Swiss producers have become more specialized in recent years, and the cheeses they export tend to be the higher-value varieties. And much of the cheese and curd that enters the country is refined in Switzerland and then exported.

“The trade difference in cheese itself is not a big thing to worry about,” said Martin Mosler of IWP, an economic policy institute at the University of Lucerne. “We are better than most of the world at high quality.”

Switzerland continues to run a trade surplus in cheese for financial value: Swiss cheese exports fetch around 10 Swiss francs per kilo (about $11.60), compared to 6 Swiss francs per kilo paid for imports.

Inflation has played a role. While 2021 was a record year for Swiss exports, last year saw a dip as Germany, Switzerland’s biggest market, was hit hard by inflation. The strength of the Swiss franc also made cheese more expensive in Germany, while making imports cheaper.

Koller’s organization encourages people to buy local products that meet Switzerland’s high environmental and quality standards.

But he added that the quality and standards in European Union countries often do not differ much from those in Switzerland.

By: CLAIRE MOSES