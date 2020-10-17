Young people protest in Cochabamba against the electoral result in October 2019. Andres Rodriguez

The first time Elber Iscayrramani cast his vote to elect a Bolivian president, he was 20 years old. He maintains a bittersweet memory of that experience. The elections, which took place almost a year ago, were invalidated due to accusations of fraud against the then ruling party and led to a political crisis that resulted in the resignation and subsequent exile of former President Evo Morales. Bolivia returns to the polls this Sunday, October 18. Iscayrramani is 21 years old now and, like many young people, the only president who has in his political imagination is the cocalero leader, who remained in power for almost 14 years. “As a citizen, the responsibility I have is too great, we are not going to the polls to choose a person or candidate, we are going to choose the destiny of our country”, affirms the young man.

Born in Bulo Bulo, a town that is part of the Cochabamba tropics – Morales’ political stronghold – Iscayrramani came out to defend the rural vote during the conflicts and confrontations that occurred between supporters of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) and detractors of the former president. Remember that while standing in a blockage point, asking respect to the whipala and the return of who was the first indigenous ruler of Bolivia, was arrested by a group of civilians with a shotgun pointed at his head. He says that the post-election conflict was a “very hard” moment, but as young people from social organizations they had to go out to defend what they believed to be true, their cause, their identity. “The changes that have happened in the last 14 years have been for the better. It has been a necessary change, ”says Iscayrramani.

According to data from Plurinational Electoral Body, there are more than seven million eligible voters to vote this year. More than a million and a half are young people between 18 and 25 years old, of which 250,805 will vote for the first time.

Alejandra Herbas, a 22-year-old university student, assures that respect for her vote and her right to decide is something she highly values. The irregularity in the results of last year’s elections led her to participate in the protests, either blocking streets or joining the marches. However, almost a month after the one year of the interim government of Jeanine Áñez, she admits feeling “disappointed” by those who took the reins of the country. The most significant thing in this regard, he explains, was the announcement of his candidacy while he was still in the presidency, despite the fact that he had previously stated that his mandate was temporary. Finally, Áñez stepped aside due to his poor projection in the polls so as not to harm the candidates facing the MAS.

“I had that desire to make a positive change, trust people, but little by little you see personal interests or power management of groups that you trusted. That’s when I felt like it hadn’t been worth all the work. His candidacy greatly ruined the perception for me, because he was a ‘he is the same as others’, people who seek their own benefit and their interests ”, adds Herbas.

Mateo Crespo is 18 years old and this will be his first choice. He grew up with Morales as the only president he remembers and has mixed feelings towards MAS. He admits that his family was in favor of the former president’s party, but that his actions or intentions were nothing more than “politicking, out of the pure pretense of the most base to score points.” He harshly criticizes the management of the previous Executive and his mistakes, since it has allowed ultra-conservative groups and their candidates, such as Luis Fernando Camacho and Chi Hyun Chung, to enter the political contest.

“Now, all of Bolivia thinks that the MAS is extreme left and that going to the completely opposite side, that it appears to be Camacho, is a good idea. Our country was always very conservative, but now, with the false liberal and progressive mask of the Evo, they only made the conservatives of this country feel more sure that nothing else works and we take steps back as a society, ”Crespo says.

Iscayrramani is a MAS militant, but he also makes an exercise in self-criticism regarding the mistakes that the previous government had during its time in power. It mentions the violent repression against people with disabilities who asked for a subsidy or against lowland indigenous people who opposed the construction of the road in the Indigenous Territory of the Isiboro Sécure National Park (TIPNIS). “A huge mistake has been not respecting the referendum of February 21 [consulta que rechazó modificar la Constitución para permitirle a Morales postular por cuarta vez consecutiva]. Although prior to that referendum there was a great disinformation campaign, perhaps a peaceful solution could be to call for a new consultation. The government was wrong. We have to reflect on our mistakes for the good of our country. Without affecting or hurting the other who thinks differently ”, says Iscayrramani.

The “politics of emotions”

María Teresa Zegada, doctor in Social and Political Processes in Latin America and a member of the Network of Political Scientists, gives a reading about elections and young people. He considers that this electoral process does not motivate them, but they are clear about what they want to do with their vote. He says they are mobilized by what he calls “the politics of emotions.” “Young people are moved by the indignation regarding Evo Morales and the things they know about him and his government, the anger, the need for him not to return. On the other hand, the young people related to the MAS are thinking a lot about the fight against racism, against this tyrant-authoritarian government, ”says Zegada.

The sociologist also explains that a constant among young people is the rejection of traditional politics, parties, leaderships, the Government. He says that they show “total distrust” and are looking for other ways of doing politics and not for that reason are indifferent to critical issues in the country.

Young people agree that an “uncertain future” awaits whoever comes to power, with a lot of polarity and conflicts. Crespo says that whoever is in charge of the country will have the task of uniting all parts of Bolivia, since after Morales’ mandate the country was hurt and divided. “The new government is going to have many challenges, especially in the economic and political part. It has to try to convince all sectors and attend to their needs and the problems they have, which unfortunately the Executive of Jeanine Áñez has not fulfilled ”, says Iscayrramani.