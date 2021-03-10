The Spanish butterfly effect started in Murcia. The precarious balance in which the two great Spanish political blocs live has been completely broken by a initially local movement, derived from tensions over several scandals during the vaccination process and due to pressure from Vox, but with rapid national consequences. In a few hours, a motion by the PSOE and Ciudadanos to remove the PP from power in Murcia has caused the fall of the Government of Madrid, one of the great European economic poles, in the midst of a pandemic, and threatens to destabilize other regions such as Andalusia and Castilla y León , where there is another motion of censure of the PSOE.

If the plans of the president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, are fulfilled, Madrid will vote on May 4 and those elections will completely change the game board, especially on the Spanish right. The rupture between the PP and Cs is so strong that the secretary general of the popular, the Murcian Teodoro García Egea, has begun the offensive to absober Cs with an offer to all his militants to join the PP. Even so, this enormous tension at the moment does not put the governments of Andalusia and Castilla y León at risk.

Clearly none of the protagonists of the key decision, the Murcian one, which was forged three weeks ago and was known to the leadership of the PSOE and Citizens, had these consequences. Especially the party of Inés Arrimadas, which in exchange for achieving its first regional presidency (the PSOE will hand it over for the motion to triumph) sees how power escapes in the jewel in the crown, Madrid. The decision was completed by a few people from the PSOE -José Luis Ábalos, Félix Bolaños, Santos Cerdán- and one from Ciudadanos -Carlos Cuadrado, Arrimadas’s right-hand man- and caught the PP by surprise, who only found out at the last moment, the night before, when there was no way to stop her.

Murcia has thus become the spigot that opens the definitive war in the bloc on the right. Ayuso throws himself once more into the pool against everything and everyone, because his colleagues who govern with Citizens in various autonomies, and even the mayor of Madrid himself, do not want to hear about breaking their governments in the middle of a pandemic. Both in Castilla y León and in Andalusia they rushed to deny that they intend to follow Madrid’s path of an electoral advance, and they did so even with joint appearances between the PP and Ciudadanos to show that the pacts are moving forward. But Ayuso always goes free. And although the leader of Citizens in this community, Ignacio Aguado, insists that he had no intention of following the Murcian route, the president of the Madrid PP decided to go ahead and do something that had been rumored as a possibility for months: advance the elections to end to devour Citizens and rule only with Vox.

These elections will be all or nothing for the party of Inés Arrimadas. If it manages to overcome the 5% barrier, one of the highest in Spain, Ciudadanos can become the axis of the balance and could even aspire to anything with a few seats that would be decisive. But if it falls below and Ayuso manages to add a majority with Vox, Ciudadanos will have begun its definitive decline in the most politically important community that it governed until this morning. Ayuso plays it like this in a very risky maneuver to break up with Ciudadanos that only leaves him the option of governing with Vox.

With this strategy, the president also breaks the line that Casado had marked in the last months of separation from Vox, which will become even more necessary and very likely, according to the polls, will improve its position in the Community of Madrid, which opens the way to even think about a joint government with Ayuso. She has already started the campaign with a clear message intended for the right: “Madrid people will choose between freedom and socialism.” In case there were doubts that Ayuso is going on his own, the message shortly after Juan Manuel Moreno, Andalusian president, of the PP, was antagonistic: “Andalusia is experiencing the worst crisis in its history and what it needs now is management. This is a serious government. Citizens ask us for responsibility and that the legislature last four years, “he said to guarantee that he will not do like his Madrid colleague.

The advance takes a changed foot to the Madrid left, which in all these months has not been able to present a motion of censure against the president, because they were sure of losing it, but this morning has rushed to present not one but two, one from the PSOE and another from Más Madrid, in a desperate attempt to stop the early elections. The Assembly Table, in the hands of Citizens, has accepted to process the motions, which would stop the electoral advance, but the matter will undoubtedly end in the courts and Ayuso will say that she decided to dissolve before the initiatives were presented.

The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, appears before the media this Wednesday. On video, Aguado announces that Ayuso is calling early elections.(PHOTO: EP | VIDEO: EPV)

The Madrid PSOE did not have this electoral advance and in fact was in an internal process not yet officially declared to replace the leadership, since Ángel Gabilondo was already preparing to be the new ombudsman, something that was truncated with the failed negotiation with the PP. The Socialists will now have to look for a strong candidate to stop Ayuso and above all to try to catch at least some of the votes that Ciudadanos will undoubtedly lose. Sánchez ate in Ferraz with the leadership of the PSOE and they decided for the moment to bet on fighting to dismiss Ayuso with a motion of censure, which they now believe that Cs is obliged to support, but if the president manages to call the elections the socialists will have to think of a candidate, and there everyone looks at various ministers who could be chosen. In Catalonia, this maneuver of putting in a minister was very successful and Salvador Illa managed to win most of the seats that Inés Arrimadas’ party lost, but the political reality in Madrid is very different.

Meanwhile, to the left of the PSOE the division between two groups continues, the Podemos of Pablo Iglesias and the Más Madrid of Íñigo Errejón, which could complicate the expectations of this sector if there is no unitary candidacy. The Madrid left was precisely now immersed in internal battles in the City Council, where Más Madrid has been broken in two.

This political earthquake shows once again that post-bipartisan Spain is not capable of having a period of calm. He does not know how to live without elections. After the Catalan elections on February 14, they expected up to two relatively quiet years without elections in sight until the Andalusian elections at the end of 2022, but that hypothesis has not lasted a month. In theory, the governments of Castilla y León and Andalusia and the large capitals governed by the PP and Ciudadanos hold, and it is foreseeable that the motion of censure against Alfonso Fernández Mañueco will fail, but it is difficult to think that this unexpected break between those of Arrimadas and those of Casado do not have more consequences.

The leader of the PP has seen his plans to withdraw from Vox completely upset, who may now need more than ever in the territory that matters most for the popular, but also the president of Ciudadanos seems to have been out of the game with the extremely risky movement of Ayuso. Once again it will be the citizens who resolve the radical change of the political board. In the case of Madrilenians, in the last six years they will have voted in four general elections and three regional elections if the May 4 elections are confirmed. The umpteenth chess game of Spanish politics has just begun and it is only certain that it will not leave things as they are.