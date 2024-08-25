The unexpected twists and turns of politics and life have placed Edmundo González Urrutia before a disproportionately complex and transcendent personal and political challenge. At 74 years old, he has gone from being an unknown diplomat outside Venezuela, with a family life and focused on his academic routines, to placing himself in the vortex of a serious state crisis, triumphant in politics, but defenseless against the force of arms. Proclaiming, and trying to assert, an electoral victory that has unleashed the wrath of the Chavista government.

The Venezuelan government accuses him, along with María Corina Machado, of being behind a plan to ignore the election results announced by the National Electoral Council, which declared Nicolás Maduro the winner, and unleash violence in the streets with the aim of deposing the government. In addition, he has been the target of fierce propaganda that portrays him as a dark character in the paramilitary and fascist world of Latin America since the end of the 20th century, allegedly linked to extremist procedures in Central America during his time as a diplomat.

The charges against González Urrutia have not been formalized in court, but they are about to be. The Prosecutor’s Office has summoned him to testify this Monday for the alleged commission of the crimes of “usurpation of functions, forging [falsificación] of public document, incitement to disobedience of the laws, computer crime, criminal association and conspiracy.” The Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, has indicated: “Let him speak, consequently and successively, of his responsibility before, during and after July 28, for his contumacy and his disobedience to the authorities.” The president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Caryslia Rodríguez, announced that she sent to the Prosecutor’s Office “information of criminal interest” on González Urrutia and María Corina Machado, and added that the former would have incurred “contempt” before the highest court in the country.

The minutes digitalized and posted on a website by the opposition campaign command, which would be equivalent to more than 80% of the votes counted, confirm a victory for González Urrutia with 67% of the votes against 30% for Maduro. The process of collecting and publishing the documents on a website that could not be removed from the network has been a communicational blow that has strengthened the idea of ​​the opposition’s victory in the country and outside of Venezuela. All this has aggravated the anger among the authorities, who now bring charges of usurpation of functions and falsification of public documents. The Chavista civil-military apparatus, a thousand-headed monster, has lost much of its hold on the population, but seems to have its kilograms of power in the structures of the State intact.

González Urrutia was the only candidate who did not attend the “expertise” of the minutes organized by the Supreme Court at the request of the Miraflores Palace, demanding – in addition to his personal security – that the National Electoral Council be the body in charge of auditing the process and comparing the voting minutes.

Amid threats of imprisonment and harsh epithets, Nicolás Maduro has also called him a “coward” and repeatedly criticised him in rallies and on television. The Venezuelan president constantly asks why he “doesn’t show his face”. July 30 was the last time González Urrutia was seen in public. He lives under security protection and has only published messages through his social networks. However, according to several sources close to him, the diplomat has dealt with the barrage of insults and threats “with great aplomb and serenity”. The information about his whereabouts, his contacts, his strategy, is a total mystery.

A testimony from someone very close to González Urrutia describes his situation in times of dispersion and clandestinity: “He is surrounded by his family. He has his team and contacts at a distance, he does not meet with anyone personally. He is with a very close circle of collaborators in politics, and of course, he is in permanent contact with María Corina Machado. He makes his enquiries, he exchanges a lot with some politicians he trusts, his friends of years. We have talked a couple of times, but only when he decides to communicate. When we have spoken I feel him strongly. He is calm.”

Protected since the last time he attended an opposition march on July 30, González Urrutia has issued several statements condemning the bias of the national public powers in favor of Chavismo, and requesting “impartial and verifiable” audits of the electoral process to prove his victory.

“Of course he will not appear at these summons,” added another source, also politically close to the candidate, who also preferred to speak on condition of anonymity. “To appear would be to recognize the legality of these institutions, all controlled by the PSUV, in which there is no notion of justice.”

“In the face of this attack on our freedoms and our popular sovereignty, I call on Venezuelans to unite in their defense,” González Urrutia said in his most recent proclamation. “What is at stake is no small thing. I call on all organizations, even those that have not supported us in the elections, to unite and enforce the decision of the majority. I ask the nations of the world to remain firm in the defense of our democracy and to continue demanding transparency from the organs of the State.”

“I think they want to pressure him, surround him, and force him to leave the country,” said a third person close to the candidate, also on condition of anonymity. “But it must be said that he is very active, talking a lot with the international community, looking for compromises and parameters to move forward.”

The population seems willing to respond to the peaceful calls to defend the electoral result made by María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia after the elections, but the paralysis of fear is slowly taking hold. Arbitrary arrests and selective police harassment have had an effect; many people think twice about calling for a demonstration.

Although he acknowledges that the government’s police siege seeks to place González Urrutia in the same situation as Juan Guaidó, for historian and political analyst Pedro Benítez “the circumstances” have some differences. “This time the opposition claims to have won an election and claims to have the evidence to prove it. It is not a conflict between Parliament and the Executive with a constitutional interpretation. Edmundo would have a problem if his victory had been recognized. Now the problem is Maduro, who does not want to accept it.”

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.