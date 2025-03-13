For years the Government of Spain has presumed to reduce its defense expenses and has sophisticated to the extreme its Strategies to mask them so that they will not identify as such in the budget execution, with the intensive use of the Fund for U.S. … to finance for example the cost of the military missions of Spain abroad as a star mechanism.

Now that the escalation of geopolitical tensions has made the wind change so that the invoice is as little as possiblefinancial and politically.

It will not be easy. The starting point, as some rating agencies have already warned in recent days, places it as one of the countries that will have to make a greater effort to achieve the investment objectives that begin to manage. The Government It has pledged to reach the spending target of 2% of GDP That NATO set its partners a decade ago, in 2014, before 2029, but the messages released in recent days by the European Commission make that goal insufficient.

The European Rearm Strategy launched a few days ago by Ursula von der Leyen with the aim of mobilizing up to 800,000 million euros in investments in defense in the next four years invites countries to increase in a amount equivalent to 1.5% of the GDP its expense in this matter, allowing that greater effort not to be computed as deficit, but the commission understands that the objective should be elevated to 3% of the GDP. You want to guarantee the defense of the club.

Against the strings

That parameter places the government before the Tesiture of more than duplicating the expense in defense And also in a hostile political context, in which its parliamentary partners and their partner in the government are against this change in European strategy.

Maybe that’s why has been delivered to the arms of economic diplomacy Community to try to solve the matter. Sanchez already urged the European Executive last week to mobilize the European budget to help countries increase their defense expenditure and the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, fajó in the last ecofin this week to guide the debate towards the matter of what is considered expense in defense, so that aspects such as cybersecurity, border security or protection of border are included Critical infrastructures that adapt the statistics of our investment in defense and shorten the way to reach those goals.

«Spain is Looking for the corners expenses that can be computed As an expense in defense, ”Professor Antonio Fonfría warned by the Council of Economists, however, he warned that he has entered a new era and in the case of Spain it will translate into“ more expense, more debt, more deficit and more taxes ». General Victor Bados also warned of the economic impact of the current context. “It will force us to increase expense in defense and security, and more expensive imports.”