Turn-based battles with hexagonal cells, a solid story and decision-making will be the mainstays of the game.

This same year, THQ Nordic presented us with a turn-based RPG set in Ancient Rome, in which we will have to face Vikings and conquerors to protect the Roman Empire. The game is characterized by combine strategy with an elaborate election system, in which each decision will have consequences in the development of the story.

A solid story full of memorable charactersAt the event celebrating the 10th anniversary of THQ Nordic, Logic Artists They brought us a new trailer about the game in which its developers told us some news about the game and explained its main mechanics. The game will be set in the time of Julius Caesar, and the player will play the role of a young nobleman who is forced to flee from Rome and seek refuge in the legion, coming to assume command of it.

It takes place over a decade and will take us all over EuropeThe combat style of the game is turn-based tactical and hex squares, with a wide variety of skills for each unit, offering multitude of options to be able to approach the encounters with our own style of play. Its developers have recalled that in addition to a turn-based strategy game, it is also a role-playing game and therefore, the most important thing is to offer a solid story full of memorable characters, which will feature historical figures real.

The story unfolds over a decade and will take us all over Europe. The team has worked hard to make us feel that the decisions we make in the game change the world around us, and that even the most trivial will have surprising long-term effects. From Logic Artists they have confessed that this is the greatest work they have done, of which we still have many news and options to know, such as the possibility of manage our legion, create items, level up, change our equipment, expand our camp and many other options that we will unlock.

The game is planned for this year, but still no confirmed release date. The THQ Nordic celebration event has given us great news like the remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 and the sequel to veteran action sandbox Outcast, which will return after 20 years with Outcast 2: A New Beginning.

