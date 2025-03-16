Out of Türkiye, the name of Selçuk Bayraktar sounds totally to a stranger … “Bayra … what?” However, in the Ottoman Bayraktar country it is a character. Its popularity competes almost with that of the most viral chef on social networks, Nusret Gökçe (nicknamed ‘Salt Bae’), … and with Can Yaman, the famous Turkish actor of soap operas.

Born in Istanbul 44 years ago, this man with a prominent nose, black hair and three -day beard is the president of the Baykartech administration board, a company to the manufacture of drones he has had, and is having an essential role in more than one war conflict.

«It is an impressive figure, one of the great minds in Türkiye. It is the technological brain of the company, ”explains Soner CagapTay, Turkish-American Foreign Policy and Biographer and Biographer of Recep Tayyip ErdoganPresident of Türkiye.

This great technological mind has explanation: his father, Özdemir, son of a fisherman, graduated from the Technical University of Istanbul already mid 80 founded a car parts company: Baykartech. His mother, Canan, was an economist and computer programmer in the era of perforated cards. The three brothers grew surrounded by machines and technology. “We worked at the factory throughout our childhood,” said Selçuk himself in an interview with the American magazine ‘The New Yorker’. “I hid my plane model under the bed and worked in it hidden.”

A child’s dream

This child’s dream became a reality: he graduated from the Higher Technical School of Istanbul. Subsequently, he entered the University of Pennsylvania, where he made a master’s degree that impressed students and teachers. He also studied another postgraduate degree in the prestigious Technological Institute of Massachusetts (MIT). It was at this time where he began to build small unmanned planes (drones) in his father’s factory in Istanbul. The great jump occurred in 2007, when, back from his adventure in the United States, he founded the Drones Division in the Paterna Company.

DRON DE LA EMPRSA BAYKARTECH, TB2 Model. Erdogan, father -in -law of Selçuk, signs a drone.



But what seems to really have him to have more than three million followers in X and another handful of millions on Instagram is his kinship with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In 2016 he married Sümeyye Erdogan, youngest daughter of the Turkish leader. More than 6,000 people were present at the wedding, including high -ranking representatives of Turkish politics, but also Qatar or Pakistan.

Bayraktar is a celebrity. Very active in social networks, all its publications have hundreds of comments and interactions. In the vast majority of the photos it appears surrounded by young people who look at him with admiration. You almost always saw a corporate sweatshirt of the company of which he owns, but he is also seen with a ‘bomber’ jacket, decorated with flight patches and sunglasses in the most faithful style of Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun’.

This fame crossed borders with war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian armed forces have used the Bayraktar TB2 drone with great efficacy against Russian troops, and Turkish drones became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. Baykar Technologies also donated drones to the Ukrainian army several times. Bayraktar declared: “We have the moral obligation to help Ukraine”; and subsequently received the state order of the merit of President Volodimir Zelenski in 2022.

For all that, Ukrainian soldiers have come to sing «Bayraktar, Bayraktar» every time a Turkish drone knocked down a Russian goal. The ‘Elon Musk Turco’, as they have baptized on occasion, was proud that the technology developed by his company supports Ukraine’s struggle for his independence. A position that clashes with the policy carried out by its father -in -law with Russia. Moscow is a key trade partner for Türkiye. In addition, Türkiye is a popular holiday destination for Russian tourists and the Kremlin supervises the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Türkiye. However, this has not prevented Bayraktar from supporting kyiv. “Ukraine is fighting for a free world,” he said.

Elon Musk Turkish

Bayraktar is very active in his social networks where he shares images of his company and the activities they do. Below right, the latest model of Ron TB3

Decisive drones

These drones have also marked a decisive difference in other battlefields: Ethiopia, Libya, Syria or Nagorno Karabaj are some of them. For example, in the conflict in Libya, the Bayraktar TB2 helped Tripoli’s official government to quell Haftar’s insurrection. Later, in the war between Armenia and Azerbaiyan for the Nagorno Karabaj enclave, these Turkish drones had a fundamental role in the Azeri victory. And also these unmanned planes have been deployed in countries such as Qatar, Morocco and Poland.

The TB2 has a wingspan of only 12 meters, a cola and three -wheeled propeller. You can arise with up to four laser -guided bombs or missiles. It can remain in the air up to 24 hours, ascend to an altitude of 8.2 kilometers and attack objectives located within an 8 km radius. It cannot fly as far as, for example, US models or Israelis, nor transport such heavy charges, but the price makes it more than competitive: five million dollars. That is, it costs the sixth part of the price of Reaper American drone, which makes it very attractive to medium military powers.

Baykartec became the largest exporter of weapons in Turkey in 2021, with annual sales that exceeded 660 million dollars, and the company has continued to grow, above all, due to the increase in war conflicts in the area. In 2022, for example, the Turkish company delivered drones and other technologies worth $ 1,180 million to 18 countries.

The star of the Ukrainian army drones



This success was reflected this week when acquiring the Italian Aviation firm Piaggio Aerospace. One more step in the expansion of the Turkish company in Europe.

For all this, and partly thanks to the ‘Turkish Sultan of Aviation’, Türkiye already dominates 65% of the world market for unmanned air vehicles, according to the center for a new US security.

“The technological-military achievements of Turkey have catapulted Bayraktar to public fame, and he actively promotes a popular form of technonationalism that transcends the division between the secular and the religious,” wrote Halil Karaveli, principal researcher of the Joint Center of the Central Asia Institute and the Caucasus and the study program of the Silk Route.

Erdogan successor

Selcuk Bayraktar is increasingly seen as the future of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) of its father -in -law. It lacks political or diplomatic experience, but it seems that they are raiding the way to happen to Erdogan. The now Turkish president declared that 2023 was going to be “the last time” requested “the support of the nation” and that “the sacred flag to youth” will yield, after the 2023 elections. After these words, Bayraktar indicated for the first time that he was considering entering politics. «My ambition was never to enter politics or be president, but be a pioneer in the Turkish aerospace industry. But if the fight for national technology requires it, of course I will not be intimidated [por aspirar a un cargo] And I won’t back down, ”he said in an interview with Turkish media.

“Although there are rumors that it will be Erdogan’s successor, I don’t know if that will work,” explains CagapTay. «Erdogan directs Türkiye with a mixture of love and fear. He is loved by his base, approximately half of Türkiye, but is also feared for his opponents. I think Selçuk Bayraktar, although it is a great technocrat and engineer, is probably very dear, but I do not know if he will be feared by the opposition and for those who oppose Erdogan in the same way that Erdogan is. We will have to see the next movements, while it seems that Bayraktar awaits its great opportunity among racks.