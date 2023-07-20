His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the friendly Republic of Turkey, left the country today after an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were bid farewell upon his departure from the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Also in his farewell were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, His Excellency Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, and a number of senior officials.