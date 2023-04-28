His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, awarded the team of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense the “State Medal for Sacrifice”, in honor of the team’s efforts in search and rescue in the areas of the earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6.

His Excellency presented the Medal to each of the commander of the field hospital and the leader of the search and rescue team, representatives of the “Gentle Knight 2”, in appreciation of the UAE’s efforts in search and rescue work in the earthquake areas, as the UAE sent 58 aircraft to Turkey, carrying more than 906 tons of medical and relief supplies. It also sent search teams with a total of 110 people and vehicles equipped with equipment for removing rubble, a medical team including 75 doctors and specialized technicians equipped with medical equipment and supplies, and the establishment of a field hospital to treat the injured in a correctional area in Gaziantep with a capacity of 50 beds, and a second hospital in Hatay with a capacity 200 beds, and delivered 1,732 tents to house nearly 12,000 beneficiaries.

His Excellency Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, participated in the honoring ceremony that was held at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara, for the Turkish and international teams that contributed to the search and rescue work in the earthquake zones.

His Excellency also participated in a panel discussion entitled “International Solidarity and Disaster Response, We Stand with Turkey”, which was held in the Communications Department of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, with the participation of ambassadors from Japan, Hungary and Greece.

During the session, His Excellency stressed the UAE’s established values ​​of human solidarity in disaster situations and extending a helping hand to countries in times of need, noting that the UAE, under the directives of the wise leadership, launched Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” and operated an air bridge carrying search and rescue teams, relief materials, shelters and medicines. treatment and field hospitals to Syria and Turkey to provide all possible support to help in facing the effects of the devastating earthquake that struck the two countries.