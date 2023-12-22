Next Tuesday, the Turkish Parliament is expected to resume studying the protocol for Sweden’s request to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), after a first discussion in a parliamentary committee did not allow for an agreement to be reached last November.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, which is charged with examining the protocol in the first stage before presenting it to the Legislative Assembly, will meet, according to what a source from Parliament said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred the Scandinavian country's accession protocol to Turkish representatives at the end of last October.

The first day of discussions, conducted by the parliamentary committee, ended without reaching an agreement last November.

At the beginning of this December, the Turkish President conditioned Ankara’s ratification of the accession protocol with “simultaneous” approval from the US Congress to sell F-16 aircraft to Turkey, which it needs to modernize its air force.

The US government does not, in principle, oppose this sale, but Congress rejected it.

Turkey, along with Hungary, are the last two countries out of 31 NATO members that have not yet ratified Sweden's accession, after agreeing to Finland's accession on March 31.