The Turkish parliament’s move was expected in light of the catastrophic situation in the south of the country, where the epicenter of the earthquake occurred at dawn on Monday, with a magnitude of 7.8.

On Tuesday, Erdogan declared 10 states affected by the devastating earthquake a disaster area and imposed a state of emergency there for a period of three months, in a move aimed at strengthening rescue efforts.

But some deputies voted against the decision, according to Turkish media.

According to the Turkish constitution, the president’s declaration must be approved by parliament in order for it to become effective.

Turkish Vice President Fuad Aktay delivered a speech to the deputies, in which he emphasized that exceptional situations require exceptional measures.

He stressed that the purpose of declaring a state of emergency is to speed up the response to face the repercussions of the earthquake.

The Turkish states covered by the decision, according to the official Turkish “Anatolia” agency:

Adana

Eddie Yaman

Diar Baker

Gaziantep

Hatay

Kahramanmaraş

Kelis

Malatya

Ottoman

Sanli Urfa

What does declaring a state of emergency mean?