The Turkish parliament’s move was expected in light of the catastrophic situation in the south of the country, where the epicenter of the earthquake occurred at dawn on Monday, with a magnitude of 7.8.
On Tuesday, Erdogan declared 10 states affected by the devastating earthquake a disaster area and imposed a state of emergency there for a period of three months, in a move aimed at strengthening rescue efforts.
But some deputies voted against the decision, according to Turkish media.
According to the Turkish constitution, the president’s declaration must be approved by parliament in order for it to become effective.
Turkish Vice President Fuad Aktay delivered a speech to the deputies, in which he emphasized that exceptional situations require exceptional measures.
He stressed that the purpose of declaring a state of emergency is to speed up the response to face the repercussions of the earthquake.
The Turkish states covered by the decision, according to the official Turkish “Anatolia” agency:
- Adana
- Eddie Yaman
- Diar Baker
- Gaziantep
- Hatay
- Kahramanmaraş
- Kelis
- Malatya
- Ottoman
- Sanli Urfa
What does declaring a state of emergency mean?
- The declaration of a state of emergency allows the President of the Republic and the Council of Ministers to bypass Parliament with regard to enacting new laws or imposing restrictions on or suspending rights and freedoms as they deem necessary.
- New regulations can be enacted on the money, property, and business obligations of people and private sector projects.
- And when public resources are not sufficient in a region, institutions and persons must make available their possessions, such as lands and buildings, to the authority if they are asked to do so.
- Citizens in the area whose work ranges between 18-60 years must abide by the duties assigned to them due to the state of emergency.
#Turkish #Parliament #ratifies #declaration #emergency #affected #areas
Leave a Reply