The Turkish Parliament has enabled the Foreign Affairs Committee to work during its more than two-week summer recess, which begins on Saturday, allowing the country to speed up its ratification of Sweden’s accession to NATO.

Parliament’s decision, published in the Official Gazette today, Saturday, effectively paved the way for consultations on Sweden’s attempt to join NATO without delay, should the government ask it to do so.

The Official Gazette added that Parliament voted to keep the Foreign Affairs Committee in standby mode, before it begins its summer recess from early Saturday until October 1.

Turkey, the only NATO member besides Hungary that did not approve Sweden’s bid to join, agreed to support that country’s membership on Monday, and Sweden made several pledges to Ankara after months of negotiations.

Sweden’s accession to NATO would consolidate the alliance’s control of the Baltic Sea and give it the upper hand in the Arctic region—both strategic gateways for Russia—even as Moscow stumbles on its invasion of Ukraine.