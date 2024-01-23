Turkish parliamentarians voted in favor of Sweden joining NATO, after 20 months of negotiations and pressure from Ankara. Now only Hungary's approval is pending for the European country to enter the North Atlantic military alliance.

The Justice and Development Party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the MHP of its nationalist allies and the main opposition party, the CHP, voted in favor of accession, gathering 287 'yeses', while Islamist nationalist parties and formations of left gathered 55 'noes'.

After the vote in Congress, President Erdogan must promulgate the bill that allows accession and the signing is expected to take place in the last few days.

The obstacles placed by Turkey and Hungary to Sweden joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have delayed accession negotiations for more than 20 months and have allowed Ankara to obtain political concessions.

Now Hungary becomes the only NATO country that has not ratified Sweden's entry into the military club.

