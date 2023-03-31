Turkey’s parliament on Thursday passed a law allowing Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), removing another hurdle for Helsinki to join the defense alliance.
The Turkish Parliament is the latest to ratify Finland’s membership among the 30 member states of the alliance, after the Hungarian legislature approved a similar bill earlier this week.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the Turkish parliament’s ratification of Finland’s accession to the alliance.
