Ozil (49 years old) has been vice-chairman of the parliamentary group of the Republican People’s Party since 2015, and has been a member of parliament since 2011.

He announced his candidacy in September, after the painful defeat suffered by Kilicdaroglu and the Republican People’s Party before President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling political alliance in the presidential and general elections in May.

Ozil received 812 votes out of a possible 1,366 votes at a party conference marred by tension that lasted for hours in Ankara and witnessed two rounds of voting, according to Reuters.

Kilicdaroglu has been criticized since his defeat in the elections for refusing to step down from the leadership of the Republican People’s Party, which was founded by the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

During its 13-year term, the Republican People’s Party failed to exceed the historic ceiling of obtaining 25 percent support nationwide.