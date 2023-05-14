It has been said that the presidential and parliamentary elections held today in Turkey are the most important in recent years for the country.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoganof the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP, for its acronym in Turkish) trails his main opponent in the polls, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which is backed by of a broad opposition alliance.

A defeat for Erdogan will give the elections international projection, by demonstrating that the global erosion of democracies in recent times is reversible, and that even authoritarian leaders entrenched in power can be said ‘goodbye’.

Although in recent years other leaders of a similar spirit to Erdogan have lost elections, such as the former presidents of the United States and Brazil, Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, respectively, the Turkish opposition faces a more difficult task.

Unlike the United States and Brazil, Turkey’s conversion to a fully authoritarian model is almost complete. Erdogan has been in power for more than twenty years, much longer than Trump or Bolsonaro, and he used that time to shape the state in his image and likeness.

an autocracy

Formally or informally, Erdogan controls all of Turkey’s political institutions, further centralizing an already centralized state. His exercise of the Executive Power has almost no counterweights: Parliament has become a mere notary and justice is at his command.



The armed forces are tame and the police are loyal to them. Its alliance with the right-wing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) means it has at its disposal a semi-organized civilian militia (the opposition suspects such a group was involved in the stone-throwing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and his supporters at a campaign rally in Erzurum eight days ago). There is a national network of friends of power and political officials who depend on the corruption of the regime, so they have a lot to lose if Kemal Kiliçdaroglu wins.

Erdogan also maintains a firm control of the Turkish media. Most print publications and TV channels carry pro-AKP coverage all the time, while opposition candidates have to campaign with virtual interviews and on social media. Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), campaigns from prison.

Many international observers have understandable reasons to doubt that the opposition will win (or rather, that Erdogan will allow a defeat). After all, when a leader accumulates so much power, it is not common for him to give it up willingly.. Opposition voters are warned not to get their hopes up too high.

But this ‘realism’ misses a fundamental point: the fact that we are speculating about the possibility of Erdogan losing power today (or before the end of the month, if the election goes to a second round) is the result of the stubborn refusal of the opposition bloc to give up hope. As Max Weber said in his 1919 lecture ‘Politics as a vocation’, “man would not have achieved the possible without trying the impossible over and over again”.

It is often forgotten that a common criticism of Turkey before Erdogan was that its citizens did not have enough civic culture and did not have a good understanding of democracy. It was said that they always hoped that the armed forces would get them out of political crises. But if this portrait were real, the Turkish opposition would already be as cowed as the Russian one. And yet here we are.

Whatever the outcome on Sunday, Turkey’s democratic forces have given a real test of their resilience. Most of Turkey’s opposition parties have rallied behind the lone presidential candidate, who has vowed to restore the parliamentary system overturned by Erdogan in 2017. While many journalists, politicians and civil society leaders are in jail, others continue to work. Many ordinary citizens have been detained on spurious charges of insulting Erdogan or his posts on social media, but still people continue to criticize the regime.

There have been numerous volunteer offers to oversee the election and protect the ballot box. Civil society groups are organizing the bus transfer of people displaced by the recent earthquake to their polling places. All of these initiatives stem from the belief that no “strong man” is as strong as he appears when he faces determined opposition.

In addition, the defenders of democracy in Turkey know that they are alone and cannot expect anything, not from the armed forces, not even from the international community. Although Erdogan receives more visible support from other autocratic leaders, democratic governments have also given him a free hand. As much as the Western leadership criticizes Erdogan, it is ready to agree with him when he needs it, be it to reduce irregular migration or to restart Ukrainian grain exports. In some ways, an opposition victory would create more uncertainty for the West.



If the opposition gets more votes than Erdogan, all the credit will go to the Turkish people. By standing up to an autocrat, he has shown once again that the demand for democracy is not unique to the West. Whatever happens on or after Sunday, the commitment of Turkish citizens is the best guarantee that democracy will prevail.

AYSE ZARAKOL

PROJECT SYNDICATE

CAMBRIDGE