The long-awaited voting day has ended in the local elections in Turkey, a decisive moment to measure the forces of the opposition and those of the president, who wants to recover two strongholds of the country: Istanbul and Ankara. The first results are beginning to be released by the Supreme Electoral Board. With almost 40% of the ballots counted, the vote seems to turn in favor of the current mayor of Istanbul, a city that Erdogan's party lost since 2019. On the other hand, the mayor of Ankara, also opposed to the ruling party, begins to declare your victory.

The support of the current Government is measured against that of the opposition in these elections, especially in Istanbul and Ankara, two important cities that are not governed by the president's party.

In total, 15,000 public positions are renewed, including mayors, members of municipal assemblies and neighborhood representatives without party affiliation.

This vote in the local elections in Turkey concluded when the polling stations closed the polls, at 5:00 p.m. local time (2:00 p.m. GMT), this Sunday, March 31, in most of the country. In the eastern third, one hour earlier.

The results are released by the Supreme Electoral Board. With almost 40% of the votes counted, Ekrem Imamoglu, current mayor of Istanbul and candidate of the main Turkish opposition party, the CHP, declared that he was “very happy” with the initial results of the mayoral elections in the country's largest city.

Like the current mayor of Ankara (the capital), Mansur Yavas, who also ran for re-election for the CHP, and declared his victory according to the first results, which give him an advantage of almost 20% over his rival from the ruling AK party.

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, mayoral candidate for the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), speaks to the media after casting his vote during the local elections. © Cagla Gurdogan – Reuters

Istanbul and Ankara test Erdogan's popularity

Istanbul, with 16 million inhabitants and the economic and cultural engine of the country, has as its current mayor, the social democrat Ekrem Imamoglu, who ran for re-election and is competing against the AKP candidate, former minister Murat Kurum. His victory would be a platform that would position him as a future national leader.



Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate for the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), is greeted by his supporters after casting his vote. © Murad Sezer – Reuters

Therefore, and although presidents should be impartial, in this case it is no secret to anyone that Tayyip Erdogan seeks to regain control of Istanbul. The results of these elections could strengthen his control or signal a change in the divided political landscape of the main emerging economy, as Imamoglu faces the AKP candidate, Murat Kurum, a former minister.

Ankara, the capital, is another target of the current president, since like Istanbul, it has been governed by the opposition since 2019, after having been under the rule of his AKP and Islamist predecessors for the previous 25 years. In the previous vote the voters of the main pro-Kurdish party were crucial.

Against Erdogan is the increase in support for the Islamist New Welfare Party given its hardline stance against Israel over the Gaza conflict and discontent with the economy, which has high inflation, which they attribute in part to poor management. of the AKP party, with Islamist roots.



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan vote during local elections in Istanbul, Turkey March 31, 2024. © Presidential Press Office – via Reuters

Four dead and several injured

Although the president of the Supreme Electoral Board (YSK), Ahmet Yener, told the press that the elections had been carried out without problems, he expressed his condolences for those who died on the day and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

A delegate of the pro-Kurdish leftist DEM party (formerly HDP) was killed in a clash with sticks, stones and firearms in the Kurdish-majority province of Diyarbakir in the southeast of the country. There, 11 people were injured and two are seriously injured.

In the village of Konacik, south of the provincial capital of Siirt, also in the Kurdish region of southeastern Anatolia, another man was killed and several injured in a similar fight.

A third man died this morning in Bursa, after a politically motivated shootout with members of his family, and a candidate for councilor, in the northern province of Zonguldak, died of a heart attack while acting as an electoral delegate.

On the other hand, the DEM party has denounced that in several eastern provinces, with a majority Kurdish population, the Government has massively transferred police and soldiers to the polling stations. By law, police and military agents can vote wherever they are stationed, without appearing on the census.

For DEM, which has been making this complaint for years, this clause is used to modify the percentage of votes in certain areas, with a majority of the Kurdish left, in the interest of favoring the coalition in the Government, composed of the AKP and the ultranationalist MHP.

Some 61.4 million voters were called to the polls and a turnout similar to that of other electoral events is expected, above 80%, according to the agency.

With EFE, Reuters and local media