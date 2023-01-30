Six parties present a joint program and are preparing to designate a common candidate on February 13 who may have options to remove the Islamist president from power
With just over three months to go before the presidential elections, the Turkish opposition has begun to make progress in the search for a joint candidate who can stand up to the president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the polls. The first step was taken this Monday by an alliance of half a dozen parties by presenting a common political program, considered
#Turkish #opposition #articulates #alliance #stand #Erdogan #elections
Leave a Reply