The main opposition candidate in the presidential elections that Turkey will hold this Sunday, the center-leftist Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, has accused Russia of intervening through the manipulation of videos in the electoral campaign in support of the Turkish president, the Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Polls indicate that, for the first time in 20 years, Erdogan could lose power, although his opponent’s margin of advantage is slim.

For this reason, as the campaign – which began almost two months ago – has progressed, it has become increasingly harsh, with cross accusations, attacks and foul play. The president himself has broadcast on two occasions —in a rally and in a television program— a montage in which the leader of the Kurdish armed group PKK, Murat Karayilan, appears participating in the opposition campaign video. “Kiliçdaroglu puts behind the man who is in command of the terrorist organization. He says ‘Let’s go’ and the other also answers ‘Let’s go’, Erdogan denounced on the television program, trying to convince his followers that the video is real.

Despite the crudeness of the setup, this link between the opposition and the PKK —an organization considered a terrorist by Turkey and the EU—, constantly repeated by the candidates of the pro-government alliance and by their related media, permeates Erdogan’s supporters. The political polarization that the country is experiencing has turned the media landscape into simple sounding boards and it is very difficult for voters of one side or another to expose themselves to narratives that are far from what they think.

The president’s voters are convinced, as EL PAÍS was able to verify in various provinces, that if the opposition wins, the founder of the PKK, Abdullah Öcalan, captured in 1999 and imprisoned for life, will be released. Two sources from different opposition parties have confirmed this fact: “On the street there are many who say to me: ‘You seem like a good guy, why do you ally with the terrorists’”, laments a member of the nationalist IYI party: “ We are really struggling to get our message across to AKP voters.”

Sex, lies and videos deepfake

Kiliçdaroglu already warned last week that the AKP was preparing to use videos deepfake with the help of hackers international. On Thursday, he went further and in a tweet written in Turkish and Russian he directly accused Moscow of being involved in the production of false propaganda: “Dear Russian friends. You are behind the leaked hoaxes in this country, the plots and the tapes they contain. deepfakes. If you want us to remain friends on May 15, get your hands off the Turkish state.”

The opposition candidate did not specify what exactly he meant by these words, but when asked about it, the deputy from his party Tuncay Özkan explained that he was referring to the one who links Kiliçdaroglu to the PKK. “We are seeing that this government works together with hackers Russians and that Russia is clearly supporting Erdogan to guarantee preferential treatment of its economic interests,” said Özkan. Over the last year, Moscow has transferred billions of euros to the Central Bank of Turkey for the construction works of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, but they have been essential for the Erdogan government to keep the value of the Turkish lira stable. In recent weeks, moreover, the Turkish Ministry of Energy has announced that it has reached an agreement to postpone until next year the payment of gas imports worth more than 500 million euros. And it is that Turkey has become a fundamental country for Vladimir Putin when looking for ways to circumvent the Western sanctions decreed after his invasion of Ukraine.

Another fake video is also causing controversy in the Turkish elections. It is a tape of sexual content about Muharrem Ince, who was the CHP presidential candidate in 2018, but who later left the center-left formation and had presented himself as a presidential candidate in these elections despite opposition requests that he not do so. , so as not to divide the anti-Erdogan vote.

Ince resigned from the electoral race this Thursday alleging the campaign of “insults” and “false accusations” that he is suffering (it is equally true that his intention to vote had plummeted below 2% according to the polls). He also assured that the video circulating is false and linked the plot to the brotherhood of the Turkish preacher exiled in the United States Fethullah Gülen, formerly allied with Erdogan and later declared a terrorist organization.

This link is due to the fact that the person who is announcing the publication of this and other videos of sexual content (he has also promised one of the leader of the far-right party MHP with his driver and of several commentators close to Erdogan) is a Twitter account under the name of Ali Yesildag, the brother of a close aide to the Turkish president who is now accused of siding with Gülen’s organization. Last week Yesildag had appeared in a YouTube video denouncing Erdogan’s corruption and promising more information.

Erdogan’s government has accused Kiliçdaroglu of getting rid of his rivals using sexual videos and recalling that in 2010 he became president of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) following the resignation of his predecessor, Deniz Baykal, after it was leaked. a video -real, in this case- having extramarital relations. Members of Gülen’s organization infiltrated in the state (then they were still allies of Erdogan) were also accused of this illegal recording.

But the plot is even more convoluted, like almost everything in Turkish politics. Yesildag has assured in his videos that he does not have accounts on other social networks. An analysis of the Twitter account in which these videos are announced by Tugrulcan Elmas, a researcher on manipulation in social networks, denounces that he previously published under other names and attacked members of the opposition for what he ventures that could be an operation false flag of the AKP itself. “We do not know that video where it came from, if from the FETÖ [gülenistas] or from the Russians”, says Özkan, the CHP deputy.

