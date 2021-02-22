Istanbul (Reuters) – Landed Turkish Lira By up to two percent during trading today, Monday, retracing from a four-month rally, after the government defended the former finance minister’s policies that led to a sharp decline in foreign exchange reserves.

The lira, which has shown a much better performance than its emerging market peers this year, fell to around 7.1 against the dollar at its lowest level in the session.

By 17.15 GMT, the lira was at 7.0241, down 0.94 percent from its level at the beginning of the session.

The Turkish currency last week rose to 6.9 against the dollar, its best level since August.

The lira has jumped nearly 20 percent since a surprise change in the country’s fiscal leadership in early November, boosted expectations of tightening monetary policy and a more traditional approach after years of bad management.