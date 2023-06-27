The lira subsequently increased slightly by 0437 GMT, to record 26.05, with little change from its closing level on Monday.

The lira has fallen by more than 28 percent since the beginning of the year.

Turkish economic authorities have taken steps to return to traditional policies since Erdogan’s re-election last month, including the central bank raising interest rates by 650 basis points to 15 percent on Thursday.

However, this measure fell short of market expectations, as the median estimate in a Reuters poll was for interest rates to reach 21 percent.