The lira fell to 20.07 pounds per dollar in early European trading, surpassing the previous record low it touched on Friday, at 20.47.

The lira has fallen more than seven percent since the beginning of the year, and has lost more than 90 percent of its value over a decade, with the economy going through waves of booms and busts, and many bouts of high inflation.

“Erdogan’s victory added more pressure on the Turkish lira,” said Benjamin Picton, chief macroeconomic analyst at Rabobank.

Erdoğan won despite years of economic turmoil that his critics blame on his unorthodox economic policies, which the opposition vowed in their election campaign to repeal.

Despite these opposition criticisms, Erdogan managed to win a third term, and he said in his victory speech after winning the run-off for the presidential elections on Monday that inflation is the most pressing issue for the country.

He added in front of his supporters in Ankara “We are building an investment- and employment-focused economy with a financial management team of international reputation.”

He continued, “We will continue to build a centenary Türkiye. We will focus on our national goals, we will unite to achieve them, and we will leave differences behind.”

Meanwhile, stocks made gains, with the benchmark “BIST 100” index rising 4.27 percent by 9:10 GMT, and the banking index rising more than 1 percent.

The share of foreign asset managers in Turkish stocks has diminished in recent years, with local investors mainly driving the market.

The markets witnessed limited trading due to the closure of the markets United State Britain and some European countries.