The lira, which is the worst performer by far from all emerging markets, fell in 2021, losing 44% of its value against the dollar over the course of the year and 19% in the past week alone.

The crisis has accelerated in recent months, shaking an economy of $720 billion. The reason for this is largely due to Erdogan’s “New Economic Program” that focuses on exports and credit despite the collapse of the lira and inflation, which has jumped above 21 percent.

To mitigate the turmoil, the president unveiled a scheme two weeks ago under which the state would protect transferred domestic deposits from losses against hard currencies, which led to a sharp 50 percent increase in the value of the lira with the support of the central bank.

Erdogan, whose popularity polls show a decline in the run-up to the 2023 elections, called on Turks to keep all their savings in lira and transfer gold to banks, saying market volatility was largely under control.

He added, “As long as we do not take our currency as a basis, we are destined to sink. The Turkish lira, our money, this is what we will move forward with, not with this or that foreign currency.”

“We are waging a war to save the Turkish economy from the cycle of high interest rates and inflation,” he said, reiterating his unconventional view that higher interest rates raise prices.

In reaction, the lira fell to the level of 13.63 before recovering to end the day unchanged at 13.1875.

Turks’ savings have shrunk in recent months due to the depreciation of the lira and it reached an all-time low of 18.4 against the dollar last week, but it recovered after the announcement of the government program to protect domestic deposits from depreciation losses against foreign currencies.