The Turkish lira fell more than 17% against the dollar on Monday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the head of Turkey’s central bank, Naci Agbal, a former finance minister well-regarded by the markets. The Turkish currency was trading at 8.47 to the dollar early Monday morning in Asia, down from 7.22 to the dollar at the end of last week. Then it went up a bit, to 8.09.

Agbal, who was in office for five months, was fired on Friday after the Central Bank registered a rise in its main interest rate to 19%, through a presidential decree that did not specify the reason. Markets hailed the move to raise rates, taken to fight inflation.

President Erdogan, a supporter of strong growth fueled by cheaper credit, has always opposed high interest rates. He usually considers them the “father and mother of all evils” and thinks, contrary to economic theories, that they aggravate inflation.

Agbal was replaced by Sahap Kavcioglu, an economist and former MP for the ruling party, an appointment that worries investors and raises questions about the future independence of the central bank. The new governor pledged on Sunday to take the necessary measures to combat inflation. “The Central Bank of Turkey will continue to use all its monetary policy instruments effectively to achieve its objective: to lower inflation in a lasting way,” Kavcioglu said in a statement. The rise in inflation in recent years and the erosion of the Turkish lira have diminished the popularity of President Erdogan.