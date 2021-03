Istanbul (Reuters) – She continued The Turkish Lira Its losses against the dollar today, Wednesday, weakened by 1.5 percent, in parallel with gains for the dollar in other markets, while investors are assessing data showing inflation rose to more than 15 percent in February.

The lira was recorded at 7.4540 per dollar, compared with 7.3425 at Tuesday’s close, and its price reached 7.4320 at 14.00 GMT. Following strong gains through mid-February, the lira weakened again to end-2020 levels.