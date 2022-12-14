Two years, seven months and 15 days. This is the prison sentence that an Istanbul court has handed down to the city’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, for “openly insulting public officials of the electoral committee.” The facts date back to 2019, when the now mayor described as “stupid” the members of the Electoral Board who decided to annul the results of the municipal elections that his party had won after the challenge of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party. The elections were repeated and Imamoglu won again in a major blow to the Islamists, who lost a key town hall in Turkey.

The leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), who is running as one of the possible opponents of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the June presidential elections, is also disqualified because the Justice has decided to apply article 53, by which a person who receives a prison sentence is deprived of “exercising certain rights”, including that of “an appointed or elected public official”. The critical voices of the country see the hand of the president behind this decision of the Justice that can remove from the presidential race who he was emerging as his great adversary. Although no one forgets that Erdogan himself was also imprisoned two decades ago and that his time in prison reinforced his image in the face of the polls.