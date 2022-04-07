The Turkish court that was in charge of the investigation into the murder and disappearance of the journalist, critical of the prince of Saudi Arabia, decided to close the file and send it to the Saudi Justice, a decision that will be appealed by the victim’s fiancee. This happens in a context where Ankara and Riyadh have political and economic rapprochement.

This Thursday, April 7, the Turkish court put an end to its participation in the investigations to clarify the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was disappeared and dismembered in October 2018 after entering the consulate of his country in Istanbul. .

The court was studying in absentia 26 citizens of Saudi Arabia accused of having been part of the murder of Khashoggi, a columnist for the ‘Washington Post’ and an American citizen, who was critical and targeted Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman.

The decision comes after the Ministry of Justice weighed the request made by the prosecutor in charge, on March 31, to close the case alleging that those involved remain abroad and it was impossible to arrest them.

Despite the warnings of the human rights groups, who warned that it would facilitate the cover-up of the authorities of the Arab nation, the court finally considered that it was convenient to transfer the file to the Saudi magistrates.

However, the decision will be appealed by Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fiancee, who is critical, denounces that Saudi Arabia is not a democratic country and fears that it will be the end of the investigation.

Hatice Cengiz, Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee, will appeal the Turkish court’s decision. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

The Arab country already sealed the case in September 2020, after convicting only eight of the 26 defendants. Five of them were going to be punished with the death penalty, but later changed to 20 years in prison.

“Here we are not governed by a family, like in Saudi Arabia. We have a judicial system that responds to citizen complaints and as such we will appeal,” he added.

Cengiz was the one who revealed the disappearance of his partner after he entered the facilities of the Istanbul consulate in search of documentation to carry out his wedding. The journalist never came out.

Gókmen Baspinar, one of his lawyers, classified the definition of the Turkish magistrates as illegal. “Delivery to a country where there is no Justice is an example of irresponsibility against the Turkish people,” he attacked.

Another who spoke out against them was the representative of Reporters Without Borders in Turkey, Erol Önderoglu, who told EFE that it is “clear that Ankara is not going to keep up the pressure on the Saudis for the discovery of Khashoggi’s horrible murder.” He also stated that “Justice is exchanged for mutual political and economic benefit.”

At the time, Turkish officials detailed that the journalist, whose remains were never found, had been dismembered with a saw inside the consulate by a team of Saudi agents that included even forensic doctors.

This judicial instance occurs at a time when Ankara and Riyadh have been approaching positions to restore a broken bilateral relationship.

According to some media, ending the Khashoggi case was one of the conditions established by Saudi Arabia to improve ties with Turkey, which is facing an economic crisis, a recession and has sought for months to get closer to the Arab power.

With EFE and AP