The data showed that the GDP estimate during the third quarter of 2022 increased by 3.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 4 percent.

Last year, the Turkish economy rebounded strongly from the “Covid-19” pandemic and grew by 11.4 percent, the highest rate in a decade, and Wednesday’s data showed that annual growth in the second quarter of 2022 was revised to 7.7 percent from 7.6 percent.

Last week, the Turkish Central Bank cut the interest rate, by 150 basis points, to 9 percent, continuing the series of interest cuts that are consistent with the Turkish president’s desire, and which comes in contrast to the policy of most major central banks that raise interest to curb inflation.

The interest rate cut comes despite annual inflation in Turkey rising to 85.5 percent in October, the highest level in 25 years.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic plan prioritizes growth, employment, investment and exports, spurred on by a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts that sparked a currency crisis and inflationary spiral late last year.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish economy achieved, during the second quarter of this year 2022, a growth of 7.6 percent.