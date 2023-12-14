You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Hasan Bitmez, Turkish MP.
The Islamist deputy Hasan Bitmez died two days after the delicate moment in Parliament.
Islamist deputy Hasan Bitmez He died this Thursday, December 14, in a hospital, two days after having a heart attack in Parliament while warning that Israel would suffer the “wrath of Allah” for its bombings against civilians in Gaza.
The death of the opposition legislator, of the Saadet partywas announced by the Minister of Health himself, Fahrettin Koca, who indicated that Bitmez's condition began to deteriorate last night.
(Read: Who was Atatürk, father of modern Turkey, and why his legacy would be in danger)
Bitmez, 53 years oldcollapsed while giving a fiery speech in the plenary session of the Turkish Parliamentin which he denounced what he described as “atrocities” by Israel for its bombings in Gaza in punishment for the Hamas attacks on October 7.
“You may be able to hide from our conscience, but not from history… You will not escape the wrath of Allah,” he said before collapsing and falling to the ground.
The deputy was very critical of Israel and the Islamist AKP party of the Turkish president, also an Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Before collapsing, he had also criticized the AKP, considering that it is doing nothing to stop the war between Israel and the radical Islamist group Hamas, except condemning Israel in a purely rhetorical way.
EFE
