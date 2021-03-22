The Turkish lira depreciated sharply and the Istanbul Stock Exchange closed with a fall of almost 10%, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed by surprise the governor of the Central Bank. The Turkish lira plunged nearly 15% against the dollar early Monday in currency markets, trading early in the morning in Asia at 8.47 per dollar, down from 7.22 at the end of the week. pass.

Argentina and Turkey are within the same club: emerging countries with quasi permanent instability and alternating periods of strong growth and recession. Another point in common is that both countries grapple with inflation, an almost non-existent problem in the rest of the world. But while in Argentina inflation exceeds double digits since 2006, in Turkey just this year it shoots up to 15%.

In 2018 Turkey devalued and the oil slick spread through emerging countries. Credit became more expensive, Argentina no longer had access to the markets and due to mistrust, investors rushed out, the devaluation accelerated. From there, our own mistakes led to a recession that we still suffer today.

The Turkish devaluation did not hit too much this time in Buenos Aires. With the tight exchange control installed by the stocks, the transmission circuits are more limited.

A protest against President Erdogan in Istanbul. AP Photo

The Istanbul Stock Exchange was also affected, with a drop of 9.8% at the close, after the prices were suspended twice in the morning, in application of a mechanism that provides for an interruption in the event of strong fluctuations.

Markets were hit hard by Erdogan’s dismissal of Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal, a respected former economy minister, four months after his appointment. Agbal was removed from office late on Friday in a presidential decree that gave no official reason, but which came two days after the central bank sharply raise your main interest rate at 200 basis points, a measure welcomed by the markets as a way to fight inflation.

In trouble

Agbal’s dismissal and the fall of the lira in the context of an economy already suffering from the impact of the coronavirus left many Turks disillusioned. “Turkey gives the impression of being a country that does not follow any rules. There are no more rights, no democracy, and all of this has an impact, ”said Adem Demirtas, a financial adviser on a shopping street in central Istanbul.

“Supporting the government does not mean turning a blind eye to its mistakes. If mistakes are made, they have to be repaired, ”said Sukru Kocak, another resident of the city.

President Erdogan, a supporter of strong growth fueled by cheap credit, has always voiced his opposition to high interest rates. They are regularly referred to as the “Father and mother of all evils” and it says, contrary to conventional economic theories, that they promote inflation.

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Reuters photo

In an attempt to reassure investors, Turkish Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said yesterday that a free exchange rate regime will be maintained despite the drastic fall of the Turkish lira.

“We will not make any concessions with respect to the free market mechanism and we will maintain a free exchange rate regime,” he said in a statement.

Agbal was replaced by Sahap Kavcioglu, an economist and former deputy of the ruling party, an appointment that worries investors and casts doubt on the future independence of the central bank.

Rising inflation in Turkey in recent years, coupled with the erosion of the Turkish lira, has eroded President Erdogan’s popularity. In February inflation stood at 15.6% in annual terms.

The rating agency Moody’s considered in a note that the change of governor “shows that rate hikes will no longer be on the agenda” and that these could even be lowered to boost economic growth, which in 2020 reached 1 , 8%.

The flip side of that kind of policy, according to Moody’s, is that it would translate into “An increase in imports and in an increase in the current account deficit ”.

But also, on the political-legal front, Turkey faces harsh criticism from the European Union (EU) due to the request of the Prosecutor’s Office to outlaw the opposition HDP party, a third parliamentary formation, of leftist and pro-Kurdish orientation.

Representatives of the AKP and its allies of the ultranationalist MHP have long demanded this step to weaken the opposition in the face of the next general elections.

Added to this is Erdogan’s controversial decision to withdraw Turkey from the Istanbul Convention, which requires member countries to promote women’s rights.

This withdrawal, demanded from conservative Islamist circles, provoked this weekend demonstrations by feminist and opposition associations in the main Turkish cities. “What could happen in 72 months, even in a second-class democracy, has happened here in 72 hours,” said political scientist Rasit Kaya in a statement.

Source: AFP and EFE

PB