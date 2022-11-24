The Turkish Central Bank’s move today, which came in line with most expectations, is the fourth cut in a row, as it had previously cut interest rates by 150 points last October, after cutting them by 100 basis points in September and August.

The rate cut comes despite annual inflation in Turkey rising to 85.5 percent in October, the highest level in 25 years.

This permissive policy of the Turkish Central Bank led to a sharp decline in the lira, which lost more than 28 percent of its value this year, which also contributed to the jump in inflation affected by the increase in energy and food prices.