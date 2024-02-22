Istanbul (AFP)

Turkey's central bank kept its key interest rate at 45% on Thursday, marking the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle after eight straight months of increases.

This is the first interest rate decision issued by the newly appointed Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, a former economist at the New York Federal Reserve and the American online retail giant Amazon.

The bank explained that “the current level of interest rates will be maintained until there is a significant and sustainable decline in the basic trend of monthly inflation.”

Last July, Turkey began a policy of raising interest rates with the aim of curbing inflation, which remained stable in January at about 65% on an annual basis, according to the latest official statistics.

The monthly inflation rate rose to 6.7% in January after it was 2.9% in December following a 49% increase in the minimum wage that took effect last January.