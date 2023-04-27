The Turkish Central Bank adopts an interest rate of 8.5 percent.

The Turkish Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged in the past January and December meetings after ending the easing cycle, which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for by cutting interest rates to less than 10 percent, despite the rise in inflation.

The Turkish economy suffers from economic problems, most notably the decline in the lira’s prices against the dollar and high inflation.

The economic crises were exacerbated by the negative effects of the great earthquake, which claimed thousands of lives.

The United Nations said last March that the damage caused by the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and neighboring Syria in February, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, would cost Turkey more than $100 billion in losses.