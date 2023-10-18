The center pointed out in a statement on its social media account on Tuesday that the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, located in northern Gaza, is “an area where hundreds of civilians lost their lives as a result of intense Israeli bombing for days.”

The statement stated, “When examining the pictures of the hospital bombing, it became clear that the ammunition that had the ability to turn the area into ruins is not the type of ammunition that Hamas has used to this day.”

He stressed that the claim that “Hamas carried out the attack, not Israel,” regarding the bombing of the Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza, is “incorrect.”

He stated that the scenes circulated by Israeli propaganda accounts claiming that “a Hamas missile hit the hospital” date back to the year 2022.

The statement also pointed to the Israeli army’s claim in a statement issued over the past few days that “hospitals are being used as shelters” and its request to “evacuate the hospitals immediately.”