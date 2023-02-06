Ankara declares the highest level of alarm after the catastrophe as Von der Leyen announces that EU support is on the way
The drama that Turkey and Syria are facing after the earthquake, with thousands of deaths, injuries and buildings destroyed, has overwhelmed both countries, whose rescue units have been mobilized to search for victims among the rubble. But the Turkish government, aware of the situation, went one step further and requested international help after
#Turkish #Syrian #governments #mobilize #rescue #teams #urge #international
Leave a Reply