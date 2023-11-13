The new channel of the Turia, which now wants to be given an ecological flow. Monica Torres

The Turia River will once again have constant water at its mouth in Valencia. The Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ) already has a preliminary study of river connectivity in the new riverbed, which recovers the possibility of reconnecting with the sea, providing it with an ecological flow that helps recover species of flora and fauna , as explained this Monday by the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, and the president of the hydrological organization, Miguel Polo.

The project seeks to provide the new channel with all the ecological functions that were characteristic of it before being diverted 50 years ago from its original course with the Plan Sur after the great flood that Valencia suffered in 1957 and “which denatured the last 12 kilometers of the channel of the Turia”, now empty and to which water only reaches in case of large floods. The diversion of the river, completed in 1972, left the old channel free, now converted into a garden that runs from east to west through the city.

The idea is to generate in the last section a sinuous, irregular channel with backwaters that will connect the Turia with the sea, thus allowing the free passage of species and the natural distribution of sediments and seeds. It is about recovering a “degraded and marginal” space, says the confederation. “It is not going to be a garden as such, but what we are looking for is to naturalize this space (artificially created). Therefore, the project does not propose making the new Turia channel accessible, nor is it contemplated nor is it our responsibility,” explained its president.

The confederation wants to put out to tender the drafting of the construction study as soon as possible. “Talking about deadlines without having the project drafted is complicated, but our intention is for it to be ready over the next year,” he assured.

The project provides for the construction of a low-water channel: “a channel within the channel itself,” which will ensure the establishment of natural ecosystems. The Repartiment weir, in the neighboring municipality of Quart de Poblet, will divert about 400 liters of water per second, as established by the Júcar Hydrological Plan for the ecological flow of the Turia in its final stretch. And to guarantee a permanent flow, the confederation proposes as an alternative to transfer a large part of the treated water from the Pinedo Station to the Repartiment weir, part as an ecological flow and part for reuse. Around 1,400 extra liters per second could be poured into the channel, but an infrastructure capable of transporting the water through a pipeline about six kilometers long is required.

The Confederation announced a year ago that the Government would study an ecological flow that would reach the sea for the new channel of the Turia River. The proposal Llit nou, riu nou (New channel, new river) It was formulated by the then vice mayor of Valencia and councilor for Urban Ecology, Sergi Campillo. The Compromís councilor has positively valued the presentation of the study because “it is about developing a large green lung for Valencia and the metropolitan area”, and remembers that it all started in 2018 with a first document. “Finally we see the real possibility of having a beautiful space, in addition to recovering the connection of the river with the sea.”

River restoration

The Government delegate, Pilar Bernabé, has insisted that the action is “an example of the Government’s commitment to sustainability, naturalization of the channels and their integration in the cities. She recalled that “the investment being made in river restoration in the Segura River, as it passes through Alicante, is significant,” with more than 25 million euros since 2019 in maintenance of channels and infrastructure.

“Each kilometer of restored river and CHJ competition represents around one million euros of investment,” said Bernabé. This organization has invested a total of 11 million euros in 2023 to recover more than 10 kilometers of channels, and has also highlighted the actions in the Serpis river as it passes through Gandia, which have a committed investment of 1.5 million euros. to “return the river to its natural state, respecting the native plant species that inhabit the channel and that are necessary to reduce the power of the river in the face of large floods.”