When it seemed that he was finally moving away from the technical management of River Plate, a position to which he landed in mid-2014 and where he has achieved resounding success, Marcelo Gallardo he renewed his contract until December 2022 at the end of last year, in search of more titles and glory.
Even though the season is in full swing, many “Millionaire” fans they are already beginning to worry about what the immediate future will be of the institution, in case the “Doll” definitely leave office coach at the River Plate club.
While no one in the halls wants to talk about it, it was the “Turkish” Garciaformer professional soccer player, who came up with a name to replace “Napoleon”: “Matías Biscay is going to be a great successor because he is a very thoughtful guy”he began, referring to the current aide-de-camp of the “Muñeco”.
Biscay has taken charge of the team on several occasions, when Gallardo could not be present, and the results have favored him: “Who knows River more than him? Marcelo himself is going to propose it,” added García, who shared campus with Biscay in Huracán.
“Gallardo was a great player, but as a coach he was much more… he was not on the flag of the idols. Today he is not only the idol: they gave him the keys to River. And they were not wrongended.
