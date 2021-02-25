There are a striking photograph of Tiger Woods that contrasts with the smiling images with their five green jackets from Augusta or with any of the other ten majors that he has conquered. In that photo, captured by the police in May 2017, a Tiger unshaven, haggard, swollen … There are other shots, even video, where you can see him struggling. Woods had been found in his car with symptoms of drunkenness. Subsequent toxicological analysis detected five substances: two painkillers, two anxiolytics and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. That day, the golfer hit bottom, although the drift had started much earlier. In November 2009, an accident with his Cadillac at dawn in the vicinity of his home, the proximity of his wife, Elin Nordegren, wielding a golf club, and the subsequent revelation of countless infidelities, which led to a billionaire divorce, warned that everything that surrounded Tiger was not success. His turbulent world, his addictions, led him to a rehabilitation center.

This convulsive life, attached to his numerous injuries, which include five back operations and as many knee operations, stopped Tiger’s overwhelming dominance on the circuit. But it went ahead. In 2019 he won the Masters again, eleven years after his last major. The sport in full applauded the return of the champion. Because sport forgives almost everything, there is also the case of Diego Armando Maradona. In the end, the hobbyist just wants to keep the magic. Your latest car accident has resurrected old ghosts. There were no toxic substances, but there was high speed. His right leg has been broken in several places, but it could have been worse. It is not a disabling injury for golf, but it joins other ailments and his 45 years. It does not look like I can recover the maximum level. But you never know. He already did it once.