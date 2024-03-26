Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer, Natascha Berger

The cult actor Fritz Wepper is dead. He made headlines not only with his TV career, but also with his love life.

Munich – The German actor Fritz Wepper died on Monday (March 25) at the age of 82. According to his second wife, Susanne Kellermann, he fell asleep peacefully in a hospice in Upper Bavaria. He had already had many health problems before. During his lifetime, the acting legend caused a stir not only with his TV roles, but also with his love triangle.

Fritz Wepper can be seen on the right with his long-time wife Angela Wepper, on the left with his second wife Susanne Kellermann. © IMAGO / Spöttel Picture & picture-alliance/ dpa | Andreas Gebert

“Exciting life full of passion”: Fritz Wepper and his first wife

Wepper went to the altar for the first time in 1979. Seven years earlier he had met Angela von Morgen (†76) at the Munich Oktoberfest. For both of them it was love at first sight. At this time, Angela was still married to Ferfried, Prince of Hohenzollern. But despite her wedding vows, she couldn't resist the TV actor, as she did in a 2014 Interview with Picture told.

Above all, she fell in love with the “dazzling life” at Wepper’s side and didn’t hesitate for a moment to leave her husband at the time. What followed was an “exciting life full of passion,” says Angela Wepper looking back. The two gave birth to their daughter Sophie Wepper in 1981.

The actor Fritz Wepper and his then wife Angela. © dpa

Beginning of the love triangle: Fritz Wepper meets Susanne Kellermann

After 30 years, however, the marriage was about to end. The TV star met the camerawoman and director, Susanne Kellermann, who is 35 years his junior, at a concert in Munich. At this point, Fritz Wepper was mourning his late mother and Kellermann was mourning the end of a relationship. Through these shared experiences, they formed a deep connection and fell in love. Their daughter Filippa was born in 2011. She was illegitimate because Wepper was still married to Angela at the time. Filippa temporarily looked after her father when he went into hospice came.

The love triangle caused a sensation. Angela Wepper spoke negatively about her husband's new partner. However, Susanne Kellermann did not intervene in an intact marriage, Fritz Wepper then emphasized to the Picture. For Angela Wepper, the marriage wasn't over yet. The late actor had “gone out with other women several times,” but she knew that he would always come back to her. With Kellermann, however, she felt for the first time that something was different.

The late actor Fritz Wepper and Susanne Kellermann have a daughter together. © dpa/Ursula Düren

Because of public pressure: Fritz Wepper returns to his first wife Angela

Despite having a daughter together, the relationship with Kellermann did not last. The public pressure put a strain on their young love, which is why they separated shortly after the birth of their daughter. As Angela had suspected, Fritz Wepper returned to her. The two remained a couple until Angela died in 2019. Before her death, Angela and the award-winning director Kellermann were able to overcome their differences and even became friends.

Secret wedding: Second chance for Fritz Wepper and Susanne Kellermann

After Angela's death, Kellermann and Fritz Wepper got back together. The two secretly married in Munich in the summer of 2019. The camerawoman remained at his side until his death in March 2024. In his autobiography “An Eternal Moment,” Wepper revealed even more about his eventful love life: He revealed an affair with fellow actress Iris Berben, whom he met while filming “The Man with the Glass Eye.”

Wepper was born in Munich in 1941. Even as a child he got various acting roles. He became known for his role as Harry Klein in the ZDFcrime series “The Inspector” and from 1974 in the cult series “Derrick”. He achieved his international breakthrough in the 1970s with a supporting role in the Oscar-winning film “Cabaret” alongside Liza Minnelli. Now numerous companions mourn Fritz Wepper. (nbe/kas)

