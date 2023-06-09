The story is long and painful. And each of the governments that have passed through the Chigi Palace in the last decade has blamed the previous one. Some, like the current one, have even done it later doing exactly the same thing that they reproached their predecessors for. In this way, the Italian Executive has put an end to the soap opera about the bankruptcy and sale of the old Alitalia – converted into Ita Airways in 2021 – selling 41% of the airline and making it a partner of the German company Lufthansa. “Today a path that has marked the history of the national airline with the prospect of integration into an important European airline closes,” the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, celebrated last week. A path of almost three decades.

Lufthansa also announced in a statement that it will acquire 41% of the Italian airline through a capital injection of 325 million euros, with the option to acquire the rest of the shares at a later date. Something that would seem quite likely. Giorgetti spoke of “an integration perspective” in the ministry’s note.

In this sense, he presumed that with the Government of Giorgia Meloni, in power since last October, “a knot has been untied that for 30 years has conditioned the air transport market in Italy.” “We are convinced that this decision will allow the air market to develop in the interest of Italy”, he concluded. In addition, he indicated that in order to guarantee sustainable growth, the German group intends to further expand its cooperation with the Italian railway company, Ferrovie dello Stato, with which it already signed an agreement last February.

The agreement, which must be submitted to the assessment of the Italian Court of Auditors and the general direction for competition of the European Commission, marks a “shared” strategy of Ita by its two shareholders, the Italian State and Lufthansa. Only two years ago, however, Meloni herself accused Draghi of underselling the Italian flag carrier “to the Germans.”

Andrea Giuricin, Professor of Transport Economics at Milan’s Bicocca University and an expert on air transport, believes that “the sale is good news for Italy.” “Especially because alone in the market it would not have been able to get ahead and being part of a large group like Lufthansa will allow it to benefit from its strength. Lufthansa’s plan is to boost the hub of long-distance connections in Fiumicino, so it is also convenient for those types of routes. But the agreement is a first step. We know that it will not be easy even for Lufthansa and that the critical phase will be in the next two years, when the other 50% will be bought by the same group, ”he insists. The question is whether this will be the definitive move and the old company will end its public nature. “Lufthansa has the skills to do all this: other airlines have already joined. So this time the company is expected to go towards a real and complete privatization”, says Giuricin.

ITA Airways was founded in October 2021 as a separate airline from its predecessor, Alitalia, which was dismantled after years of trying to avoid bankruptcy. The company had tried several mergers before reaching that point—the most notorious with KLM, which ended in failure and a million-dollar fine for the Dutch company—but it never managed to form a large group, like its competitors. It kept staff, it was losing flights and passengers – in 2020 it had 6.6 million, compared to Ryanair’s 52.2 or the Lufthansa group’s 36.4 – and market share. Today, it is not even able to compete on internal Italian flights or those departing from Italy: Ryanair has a 23.2% share, Easyjet 12.3%, Lufthansa 9.2% and Alitalia 7.8%.

In 2017, Lufthansa made an offer, but the workers disagreed. The company began to have a public administrator and the State had to inject some 500 million each year since then. The new plan involved a new investment of 1,350 million for the transformation of the company, which basically went from having more than 100 aircraft to 52 and reduced its workforce to around 2,800 people. The idea, obviously, was to lighten it in order to sell it.

The then Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, put it on the market in this way. And it was highly criticized by Meloni herself, who considered that this implied the dismantling of Italy’s assets. The main problem then is that all the large groups came from a critical financial moment due to the impact that covid-19 had on tourism and airlines. The operation could not be carried out. Meloni and his ultranationalist government have executed him now.

