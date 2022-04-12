A month has passed since Gabriel Boric arrived at the Palacio de la Moneda and established himself as the youngest president of Chile. His first 30 days have been marked by increased disapproval of him due, in part, to the complicated economic outlook and the controversy in which his interior minister has been involved. The president has great challenges ahead, such as dealing with the Mapuche conflict and promoting the new Constitution.

Just like taking off a plane with turbulence. This is how the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, described his first month at the Palacio de la Moneda. A panorama that, according to himself, generates “anxiety and uncertainty”.

However, he was optimistic about the initial situation of his mandate: “I think we will overcome it and that we are starting,” he said on Sunday after meeting with his cabinet.

A controversy involving his ministers, rising inflation and some incipient proposals that seek to fulfill his campaign promises have marked the first 30 days of Gabriel Boric’s term.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric gestures before his supporters at the Palacio de la Moneda in Santiago, Chile, on March 11, 2022. © Rodrigo Garrido / Reuters

30 “turbulent” days: the first crises of the new president

It was a difficult fact for the right to forget. The Minister of the Interior and Chief of Staff, Izkia Siches, presented erroneous information about the migration management of the Government of former President Sebastián Piñera in a parliamentary commission.

Siches assured that during Piñera’s mandate a plane returned to Chile with the same passengers who had been expelled from Chilean territory to Venezuela.

Hours later, the minister had to ratify the information. “Today in the security commission of the Chamber of Deputies and Deputies I issued incorrect information,” Siches said on her Twitter account. At the same time, she apologized to her predecessor, Rodrigo Delgado.

Chile’s Interior Minister, Izkia Siches, was immersed in criticism after presenting false information about the government of former President Sebastián Piñera. (EPA) EFE – Alberto Valdes

However, for many the apologies were not enough and the fact generated all kinds of questions to the president’s cabinet. Despite this, Boric backed Siches and let him continue in office. Another decision strongly questioned by the opposition.

The overshadowed economic recovery plan

Perhaps one of the most important announcements of the last 30 days is about the “Chile Supports” plan. A package of measures that seek to face the economic challenges arising from the pandemic.

The plan contemplates 3,700 million dollars and is made up of 21 measures, among which are the generation of jobs, economic aid for small and medium-sized companies and also for Chilean families.

At the same time, it seeks to freeze the increase in fuel prices and public transport.

Thus, Camila Vallejo, government spokesperson, stated that from next week the ministers will listen to “citizens” and “regional cabinets” will be built to promote the plan.

“Chile Supports” also seeks an increase in the minimum wage from 350,000 to 400,000 Chilean pesos, about 500 dollars.

Argentine visit: symbolic acts and a call for collaboration

Boric also premiered on his international tours. He visited Buenos Aires and met with Argentine President Alberto Fernández. A meeting that was full of symbolism in which the two leaders called for unity between their nations and also of Latin America.

“Latin America has to recover a united voice, a voice of cooperation, that is joint on the global stage,” Boric stated.

The trip also allowed him to sign a series of agreements on “culture, trade, human rights, energy, gender” and to participate in a meeting with some 50 businessmen from both countries.

In Argentina, the Chilean president called for dialogue as the only way to resolve the Mapuche conflict, which has also intensified and is an area where the last visit by his government ended with an emergency withdrawal after hearing shots in the air.

Dealing with the delicate tensions with the Mapuche communities will be one of the pending challenges that the president will have to face.

growing disapproval

The approval of the youngest president in Chilean history is falling. This has grown six points reaching 44%, according to a survey by the firm Cadem. At the same time, his approval rating dropped one point during the first week of April.

The signature also shows that several of the attributes as head of state experienced a decrease. For example, the ability to improve pensions fell by nine points, reaching 57%, authority and leadership decreased by seven points, remaining at 51%, and communication lost 6 points, leaving it at 50%.

File photograph dated January 21, 2022, which shows the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, while he addresses the nation, during the official presentation of his government cabinet at the facilities of the National Museum of Natural History in Santiago (Chile). ). EFE – Alberto Valdes

Another point to address in the remainder of his mandate is to promote the vote on the new Constitution of the country. Just as he himself has lost popularity. This month he has seen how more people would reject the Magna Carta project (44%) than would accept it (39%). Boric has said that he will change whatever is necessary for it to be accepted.

Inflation and rising prices

The economic aspect was another of the points that shook the start of Gabriel Boric’s mandate. In March, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 1.9%, an increase that he had not seen since October 1993.

The complex economic outlook has led the country’s central bank to raise the benchmark interest rate from 2.75% to 7.5%. Measures that were not taken two decades ago.

With EFE, AFP and local media