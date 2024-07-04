PLAION PICTURES announces that The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes is available for purchase on Amazon Prime VideoWe will be able to purchase the digital version of the animated feature film directed by Tomohisa Taguchi to the price of €12.99 for both the HD and SD versions.

Here is a short film profile released by the company.

The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes Inspired by the Japanese legend of Urashima Tarō, a delicate and touching anime film directed by Tomohisa Taguchi (BLEACH: Thousand Year Blood War). According to a legend, by walking through the Urashima Tunnel you can get what your heart desires… but at a high price: a few seconds spent inside can turn into several hours in real life! When Kaoru comes across the tunnel of legend, the boy thinks of Karen, the little sister he lost years before in an accident. Unsure of what to do, Anzu, a student who has just transferred, convinces him to challenge space and time. But what does the young girl want from Kaoru? And what will he have left after the tunnel has finished with him? Already available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video

Source: PLAION PICTURES