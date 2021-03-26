Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

Work continues on the project to develop the transport network at Zayed Port (the tunnel) amid the achievement of more than 5 million safe work hours.

The project, implemented by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada), consists of constructing a major open tunnel of 1.3 km (5 lanes in each direction) linking Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Zayed Street and Tunnel, the Corniche Road and the port area.

The project, which began implementation at the end of 2019, and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023, includes the construction of a closed tunnel with a length of 1000 meters with (two lanes) under the main tunnel linking Corniche Street with the main tunnel towards Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, and the construction of a bridge ( Two lanes) linking Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Hamdan Street, in addition to constructing a number of ramps to connect the main tunnel and the branch tunnel with the surrounding streets.

To implement the project, a number of local services were diverted and traffic was redirected, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic between Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, the Corniche Street, Sheikh Zayed Tunnel, and development projects in the region.

Musanada commitment

Musanada affirmed its commitment to providing the highest standards in managing and implementing projects to support local development and meet the aspirations of the community in order to keep pace with the comprehensive development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and in a way that reflects the Abu Dhabi government’s interest in establishing an integrated and sustainable transport system with high-quality infrastructure in line with the best international standards, and keeping pace with growth Population and urban development and consolidating the pillars of comprehensive economic development in the emirate with its economic, societal and environmental dimensions, so that it provides the best transportation and mobility services for members of society, and contributes to achieving happiness and well-being for them.