The President of the Republic of Tunisia, Qais Saeed, received the credentials of Dr. Iman Al Salami, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Tunisia, during the ceremony held at the Presidential Palace.

Dr. Iman Al-Salami conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to His Excellency and their wishes for his country and people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, the Tunisian President entrusted the ambassador with his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his wishes to the UAE government and people for further development and growth.

The Tunisian President wished the ambassador success in her work tasks, and the development and strengthening of bilateral relations in various fields that bring the two countries together, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate her tasks.

For her part, Ambassador Dr. Iman Al-Salami expressed her pride in representing the UAE in the sisterly Republic of Tunisia, and her keenness to strengthen and activate bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

During the meeting, they reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Tunisia, in a way that achieves the interests and aspirations of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.