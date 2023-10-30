The Tunisian Parliament today postponed the debate on the bill that criminalizes the normalization of relations with Israel with prison sentences.although pressure from some deputies could accelerate its approval amid massive citizen protests, deputy Fatima Mseddi informed EFE.

According to this member of the rights and freedoms committee, in charge of writing the draft, The procedure requires consulting the text with the different ministries involved, such as Foreign Affairs, Justice and Interior, before being studied by the chamber. but it has not yet been possible to hold meetings with those responsible.

The office of the Assembly of People’s Representatives (ARP) will meet this Monday to set a new date for the debate session.

The project, which consists of seven articles, firstly defines the “Zionist entity” – which it does not recognize as a State – as “entity or apparatus that occupies and usurps the Palestinian lands, the Golan, the Shebaa Farms or any other Arab landand which calls itself in the international system as Israel”.

Therefore, any recognition, direct relationship or mediation towards it, whether commercial, cultural, economic, political, military, scientific or sports; will be considered “high treason”, the sanction of which will be “imprescriptible” and will not take into account any “extenuating circumstances”.

This crime carries penalties of between six to twelve years in prison and fines of between 10,000 and 100,000 dinars (equivalent to 3,000 and 30,000 euros).) and will be punished with life imprisonment in case of recidivism.

In recent weeks, thousands of citizens have taken to the streets both in spontaneous demonstrations such as those called by civil society to support Palestine and against Israel but also the United States and Francewhom they accuse of being “accomplices” for their unconditional support.

After the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain reestablished their diplomatic relations with Israel in September 2020 with the signing of the Abraham Accords – which Morocco and Sudan later joined –some analysts assured that Tunisia could be the next country to change its policy motivated by its financial debts.

However, Tunisia, which hosted the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) between 1982 and 1994, has always taken a strong supportive position and the current president, Kais Said– who made the Palestinian cause one of his electoral slogans in 2019 – has warned that normalization with Israel is a “crime of high treason.”

