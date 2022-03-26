Al-Jabali said, during a press conference at Al-Awaina barracks on Saturday, that the progress of research on the recent terrorist attack in Kebili proved that the stabbing operation that targeted a National Guard patrol by an extremist element was controlled by an extremist element, and was linked to two groups in Medenine and Sousse.

He added that this operation was paving the way for the assassination of Interior Minister Tawfiq Sharafeddine and stabbed him with a knife by this terrorist element during his recent visit to Tozeur province.

He pointed out that a member of Sousse was arrested in connection with this operation, in addition to the arrest of a girl at Tunis-Carthage International Airport a year and a half ago, who was to be used to carry out a terrorist attack in a tourist area.