Tunisia (Union)

Yesterday, the Tunisian judiciary extended the detention of prominent leaders of the Brotherhood’s “Nahda” movement and their allies for the second time, for a period of 4 months, due to their involvement in conspiring against state security.

The investigating judge at the Anti-Terrorism Judicial Pole said that the pre-trial detention of the leaders of the “Nahda” movement and their allies accused in connection with the case related to conspiring against the internal security of the state was extended, most notably Rashid Ghannouchi and Nour El-Din El-Behairy.

Last February 14, the Tunisian authorities foiled a plan to conspire against the internal state security, led by the “Brotherhood” and their allies, which aimed to inflame the street in order to spread fear and cause public unrest.