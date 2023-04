Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 7:43 p.m.



| Updated 9:29 p.m.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Tunisian government detained Rachid Ghanuchi, longtime leader of the Islamist Ennahda party, at his home in the capital on Monday. The measure, as a result of a video in which the leader cried out against the current regime, was accompanied this Tuesday with the closure …

This content is exclusive for subscribers