Tunisia (dpa)

The Etoile du Sahel team was crowned the Tunisian Football League title after a goalless draw with its host Ittihad Ben Guerdane in the thirteenth round of the coronation group competitions, which also witnessed a goalless draw between Esperance and Africain, and Sfaxien’s victory over Ittihad Tataouine 4-0.

Etoile du Sahel and Ittihad Ben Guerdane failed to take advantage of all the opportunities they had in front of the two goals, to get each of them a point. The match witnessed the expulsion of Youssef Al-Misrati, the player of Ittihad Ben Guerdane, in the 33rd minute, and the star raised its score to 31 points at the top of the standings, and Ittihad Ben Guerdane raised its score to 21 points in fifth place.

This title became the eleventh for the star, noting that the last league title that the star crowned was in the 2015-2016 season. In the second match, Esperance tied with its African guest negatively. Esperance raised its score to 25 points in third place, and the African raised its score to 24 points in fourth place.

In the third match, the Sfaxien team defeated Ittihad Tataouine 4-0, and the goals of Sfaxien were scored by Amine Al-Haboubi in the second minute, Hussein Ali Al-Saeedi in the seventh minute, and Ashraf Al-Habbasi (two goals) in the 14th and 60th minutes. Sfaxien raised its score to 17 points in sixth place, and Ittihad Tataouine stopped at four points in eighth place.